July 31, 2018
Courier waybills ditched
China eliminated 21 billion paper courier waybills in 2017 as the country’s delivery services became more environment friendly.
The whole courier delivery sector used about 40.06 billion waybills last year, with digital waybills accounting for about 80 percent, according to an industry report. The courier sector also saved 6.4 billion meters of tape and 400 million big plastic bags for transit purposes.
