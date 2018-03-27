Advanced Search

March 28, 2018

Couriers targeted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 March 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese police will punish delivery drivers for serious traffic violations, as the sector’s boom has lead to many accidents blamed on their risk-taking actions.

Traffic offenses including running red lights and speeding are common, and disrupt traffic order in cities causing accidents on many occasions, Traffic Management Bureau of the Public Security Ministry said.

The bureau and China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing have agreed that delivery drivers who are found to have repeatedly violated traffic rules will be banned from working in the sector.

Nation
