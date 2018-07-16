Advanced Search

July 16, 2018

Crackddown on porn

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

China confiscated more than 9.8 million illegal publications in the first half of 2018, according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications. More than 24 million harmful, obscene, and pornographic items on the Internet were blocked. Over 5,300 pornographic and illegal publication cases were dealt with.

The office said it would continue to crack down on illegal publications, harmful and obscene information, fake media, fake journalists and copyright infringements to create a clean and sound cyberspace and publishing industry.

