Crackddown on porn

China confiscated more than 9.8 million illegal publications in the first half of 2018, according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications. More than 24 million harmful, obscene, and pornographic items on the Internet were blocked. Over 5,300 pornographic and illegal publication cases were dealt with.

The office said it would continue to crack down on illegal publications, harmful and obscene information, fake media, fake journalists and copyright infringements to create a clean and sound cyberspace and publishing industry.