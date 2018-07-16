The story appears on
Page A6
July 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Crackddown on porn
China confiscated more than 9.8 million illegal publications in the first half of 2018, according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications. More than 24 million harmful, obscene, and pornographic items on the Internet were blocked. Over 5,300 pornographic and illegal publication cases were dealt with.
The office said it would continue to crack down on illegal publications, harmful and obscene information, fake media, fake journalists and copyright infringements to create a clean and sound cyberspace and publishing industry.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.