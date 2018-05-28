Crackdown nets record amount of drugs

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, which borders the Golden Triangle, seized a record 25.5 tons of drugs between January 2017 and April this year, according to the provincial bureau of public security.

A total of 21,000 suspects were arrested in over 20,000 drug-related crimes during the same period.

Yunnan intensified efforts in building a more diversified anti-drug network this year, especially in the inspection of parcels. In the first quarter of this year, local police uncovered 2,899 drug criminal cases, up 5.9 percent year on year. The amount of drugs seized in this period rose 31.4 percent year on year to 5.8 tons.

Police said they will continue to crack down on drug activities and strengthen inspections in cross-border drug smuggling and production. They will also build more drug rehabilitation centers for drug addicts who suffer from disabilities or illness.

As a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, the amount of drugs seized annually in Yunnan accounts for 70 to 80 percent of all drugs seized across the country.