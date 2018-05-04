Advanced Search

May 4, 2018

Crackdown on rural gangsters

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 4, 2018 | Print Edition

China will continue cracking down on rural gangsters who manipulate village elections, encroach upon collective assets and terrorize the countryside, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“For civil affairs departments, the focus of the anti-crime campaign remains in rural areas where villagers autonomously run village affairs,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

“The crackdown targets gangsters who manipulate village elections, enter village committees or put their proxies on the committees instead. The campaign is to prohibit gangsters from interfering with village affairs, monopolize rural resources, encroach upon collective assets, or use family or clan influence to terrorize the countryside and bully fellow villagers,” the spokesperson said.

