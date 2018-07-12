Advanced Search

July 13, 2018

Crackdown on soccer gambling

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 13, 2018 | Print Edition

In a crackdown on soccer gambling during the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, police from central China’s Hunan Province nabbed nine suspects in their latest raid, seizing mobile phones, computers, and bank cards, local authorities announced yesterday.

More than 150 soccer fans and 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) were involved, police in Yiyang City said.

The suspects operated the gambling on software installed on mobile phones, organized gambling groups via the popular Chinese social network app WeChat, and benefited from the enormous amount of cash flow, police revealed, adding that further investigation is on.

Three more gambling gangs have been busted in Fuzhou, the capital of southeastern Fujian Province, during the World Cup, with 16 suspects in custody, according to local police.

