Crackdown to stop ‘illicit cultural content’

China has launched three campaigns against “illicit cultural content” to foster a positive and healthy cultural environment.

The campaigns, spearheaded by the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications, will run until November.

Administrative organs in the areas of cyberspace management, public security, culture, media and publications were ordered to step up efforts to combat illegal publications, pornography, copyright infringement and other cultural wrongdoings.

A cyberspace regulation campaign will target pornographic content on mobile applications, live-streaming platforms, online games, chat groups and pop-up ads.

Another campaign aims to purify cultural content for children.

Publications and cultural products sold to children around campuses will be targeted, while online child-related content will be put under careful scrutiny to eliminate elements that are “harmful to the healthy growth of minors,” according to the office.

A campaign against media and publication wrongdoings will crack down on fake news organizations and journalists, “news extortion,” as well as publication piracy.