Criminal Law revised to include wider terror link

CHINA issued a judicial document last Friday to clarify what actions constitute assisting terrorists, preparing for terrorist activity, and advocating terrorism.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Justice issued a document on practical standards for judges and prosecutors to identify new crimes of terrorism introduced by a revision to the Criminal Law in 2015, and regulate prosecuting procedures.

People, who donate, sell their property to sponsor terrorist groups, or provide equipment, transportation or weapons for terrorists, will be considered assisting terrorist activities.

Those helping recruitment or border crossings also commit the crime of assisting terrorists.

People, who produce, purchase, store and transport explosives and other hazardous substances for terrorist attacks, organize training face to face or online, take part in such training or make contact with overseas terrorist groups, will be convicted of preparing for terrorist activities.

People, who compile, publish, print, copy, distribute and broadcast publications, audio and video products containing terrorist and extremist ideologies, will be convicted of advocating terrorism and extremism and inciting terrorist activities.

Actions leading to conviction also include using websites and social media to publish and display such publications and videos.

The document stressed that a person, who owns documents and videos below the criminal standard, can still be convicted of illegal possession, if he or she is a multiple offender, or convicted of terrorism offenses within the past two years.