August 24, 2018

Cross-border rail

August 24, 2018

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced yesterday that the Hong Kong section of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway will start operation on September 23.

Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan told a press conference that the cross-border high-speed railway will offer direct services to 44 mainland destinations, among which 38 will be long-haul destinations. According to Chan, the first train will depart at 7am on September 23 from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Station for Shenzhen North Station.

