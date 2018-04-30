The story appears on
Page A4
May 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Culture and history inspire Hollywood
The sites of historical interest in China are not only tourist spots but also a rich trove of stories for global filmmakers, Stephanie Xu, president of US-Asia Innovation Gateway, said on Sunday.
A Silicon Valley-based group is working with the director and writer of the 1998 animated film Mulan and other Hollywood filmmakers to produce a documentary film for Huangpi District in Wuhan, the birthplace of the Chinese folklore heroine Mulan, in central China.
The group is trying to connect Chinese historical and cultural cities with Hollywood and Bollywood filmmakers to promote Chinese culture and facilitate China-themed film and television projects.
They are also planning a celebration event in Wuhan for the 20th anniversary of the film as a result of a three-day visit by the veteran filmmakers to the city last month, said Xu. Her group is committed to advancing economic and cultural opportunities between the United States and Asia.
During the visit, seven Hollywood filmmakers, including the screenwriter and director of Mulan, met with local scholars and experts, who gave the filmmakers their books on Mulan as a gift.
Stories like Mulan appeal to an international audience even today, said Raymond Singer, Mulan’s screenwriter.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.