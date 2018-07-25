Advanced Search

July 25, 2018

Customs seize 7.1m items in IPR campaign

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 25, 2018 | Print Edition

Customs seized 7.1 million items over suspected intellectual property rights infringement in the first half of this year as the country steps up its IPR protection campaign, official data showed.

Of all the items, about 6.9 million were seized due to involvement in trademark infringement, which protects more than 2,200 trademark rights of domestic and foreign enterprises, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Customs also worked with its Russian counterparts between March and June on IPR infringement during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, seizing more than 500,000 items.

Chinese enterprises are becoming increasingly aware of IPR protection. In the first half of 2018, the GAC approved 2,796 applications for customs IPR protection, and about 4.8 million pieces of goods that were seized involved IPR infringement by Chinese enterprises, GAC data showed.

Customs will intensify efforts in cracking down on IPR infringement, according to Zhang Guangzhi, a spokesman of the GAC.

Nation
