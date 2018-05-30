The story appears on
Page A6
May 30, 2018
DNA data collated for 15 species of shrubs
Chinese researchers have established a DNA database for all 15 species of Taxus chinensis, commonly known as Chinese yew, an evergreen shrub or tree.
Since the 1990s, over-exploitation has led to a sharp drop in the number of wild Chinese yew. In some areas, the plants are extinct. They are under first-grade state protection in China, according to Liu Jie, assistant researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Kunming institute of botany.
Researchers at the institute have established a comprehensive DNA barcode reference library for all 15 taxus species, with precise distribution data.
“DNA barcodes can be used to ascertain the identities of plants. Distribution map data and the integrated species identification system can be used for bio-surveillance, conservation management and to monitor and prosecute illegal traders,” Liu said.
