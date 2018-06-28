DPP warned over ‘independence’

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday reiterated firm opposition against “Taiwan independence” and the necessity of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We firmly oppose any attempts of ‘Taiwan independence,’ including facilitating such attempts through revising laws,” Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

When asked about whether the recent navy drill around the island was a warning against “Taiwan independence,” Ma said the mainland has the will, confidence and ability to defeat any forms of “Taiwan independence” and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We will not tolerate any ‘Taiwan independence’ force harming cross-Strait peace and stability or obstructing national rejuvenation,” he said.

Commenting on the recent accusation by Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen that the mainland tried to change the lifestyle of Taiwan’s people and suppress the island’s international space, Ma said Tsai’s remarks are groundless and aimed at creating hostility and confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“We all knew that the Taiwan administration undermined the favorable and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations,” he said. “We have always respected the social system and lifestyle of Taiwan compatriots and would like to share development opportunities with them.”

The mainland has adopted a number of preferential policies to facilitate Taiwan compatriots to study, work and live in the mainland, he stressed.

Ma also criticized the current Democratic Progressive Party administration in Taiwan for restricting and obstructing exchanges across the Strait.

“These practices are unpopular among the public and must be exposed and denounced,” Ma said.

He confirmed the DPP administration had unreasonably rejected the application of a reporter of Fujian Province-based SETV to station in Taiwan, saying the rejection had set a terrible example.

“Through a large amount of objective and just news stories, mainland journalists in Taiwan have played the role of bridges and bonds in enhancing understanding and kinship between compatriots from both sides, especially in helping people from the mainland to know Taiwan better,” Ma said. “The rights and interests of mainland journalists should be protected, and their work in Taiwan should be respected.”