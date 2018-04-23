DPRK’s action welcomed by Beijing

Home » Nation

CHINA on Saturday welcomed the decision made by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to discontinue nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The decision was announced by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un at the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Friday, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The DPRK announced it would discontinue nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic rocket test-fire from last Saturday, the news agency said.

The northern nuclear test ground of the DPRK will be dismantled to transparently guarantee the discontinuance of nuclear tests, it added.

The agency quoted Kim as saying that the mission to build a nuclear force has been completed and now the strategic route for the WPK is to concentrate on economic construction.

China believes that the decision made by the DPRK will help to ease the situation and promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

It will also help to boost a political settlement of the peninsula issue, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

A nuclear-free peninsula and lasting peace in the region are in line with the common interests of the people on the peninsula and in the region, he said, adding that they are also the common expectation of the international community.

“We hope that the DPRK will continue to achieve results in its economic development and improvement of people’s living standards,” he said.

China supports the DPRK and the parties concerned to resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, so as to improve their relations, Lu added.

It is hoped that all parties concerned will meet each other halfway, take concrete actions, and make due efforts to achieve lasting peace and common development in the region, he said.

“China will continue to play an active role in this regard.”