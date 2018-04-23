The story appears on
Page A9
April 23, 2018
Database of stolen antiques
The State Administration of Cultural Heritage has launched a database for stolen foreign antiques to prevent them from entering and circulating in China. It said it will ask the entry-exit examination offices to intensify supervision over the entry of stolen foreign antiques.
The administration also called on professional institutions, practitioners and the public to check the database from time to time, to avoid the purchase or sale of such items. The damage to cultural heritage has become a common challenge for the international community, and the stealing and trafficking of antiques has damaged the historical and cultural legacy of many countries, the administration said.
