April 4, 2018

Deleting ‘evil classics’

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 4, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 2.1 million online animated videos and games featuring popular children’s characters in sexual or violent scenarios have been deleted as part of a campaign targeting companies registered in Beijing, local authorities said yesterday.

Over 50 cases were placed on file for investigation by police, and some 800,000 yuan (US$130,000) in fines were issued for violations, according to Beijing Integrated Law Enforcement on Cultural Market. In the campaign which ran from January to March, Beijing issued a notice, asking video websites to purge illegal content, examine and clean up all videos and online games related to disturbing cartoons, which Chinese media has termed “children’s evil classics.”

