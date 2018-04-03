The story appears on
Deleting ‘evil classics’
More than 2.1 million online animated videos and games featuring popular children’s characters in sexual or violent scenarios have been deleted as part of a campaign targeting companies registered in Beijing, local authorities said yesterday.
Over 50 cases were placed on file for investigation by police, and some 800,000 yuan (US$130,000) in fines were issued for violations, according to Beijing Integrated Law Enforcement on Cultural Market. In the campaign which ran from January to March, Beijing issued a notice, asking video websites to purge illegal content, examine and clean up all videos and online games related to disturbing cartoons, which Chinese media has termed “children’s evil classics.”
