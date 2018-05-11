Didi apologizes after passenger killed

Home » Nation

CHINA’S biggest ride-sharing company apologized yesterday over the killing of a passenger, apparently by her driver, and said it had to win back the trust of users after the tragedy.

The young female passenger was killed in Zhengzhou City last week, compounding fears about passenger safety that have been plaguing the ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing, which is valued at US$50 billion.

Didi was “deeply saddened by and sorry about the tragedy,” the company said, adding that it had apologized to the family of the 21-year-old flight attendant killed en route from the city’s airport hotel to downtown.

“We need to step up to win the trust of our users. Our responsibilities in this case are undeniable,” Didi said.

The company said police were looking for the person suspected to have killed the woman and it would work closely with law enforcement authorities on the case.

Zhengzhou police did not comment on the fatality but urged customers to exercise caution. “Do not engage in disputes with drivers,” police said in an advice posted on social media, and urged people to be accompanied when taking rides at night.

The killing of the woman has been discussed extensively on social media platforms in China with many expressing fears for their safety.

Didi is the world’s largest ride-hailing firm by number of rides, thanks to its commanding market share in China, where it has 450 million users.

Didi, meanwhile, is on a push to expand globally after sealing its dominance in China.