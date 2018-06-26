Advanced Search

June 26, 2018

Distruptive downpours

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Over 220,000 people have been affected by flooding after heavy downpours in southern China, local authorities said. In Yunnan Province, the heavy rain began Friday and as of 3pm yesterday, had affected around 98,000 people in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, according to local authorities.

Downpours have also been reported in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region since Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected to last until today in Guangxi, said the region’s meteorological department.

Nation
