The story appears on
Page A6
June 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Dragon Boat Festival set to see surge in rail trips
China will see 47 million trips made by rail from Friday to Monday, a period covering the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, said state-owned railway operator China Railway yesterday.
Daily trips are expected to hit 11.75 million, a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent, the company said in a statement.
The peak travel day is estimated to be Saturday when 13.3 million trips will be made, representing an increase of 8.3 percent from the same time a year ago.
This year’s Dragon Boat Festival falls on Monday, with the holiday running from Saturday to Monday and the travel rush beginning tomorrow.
Cities such as Beijing, Dalian, Qingdao, Hangzhou, and Xiamen are among the most popular destinations and departure locations, the company said. To meet the increased demand, railway authorities have allocated more trains on key routes.
The Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the year, according to the Chinese calendar, to commemorate famous Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221BC).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.