June 14, 2018

Drones to aid seeding on Taihang

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 14, 2018 | Print Edition

Drones will become a new force in the afforestation of Taihang Mountain, which meanders across several provinces and Beijing in north China.

The forestry authority in central Henan Province said drones could fit in places where helicopters cannot make accurate seeding on the complex mountain terrain. Drones are also less affected by bad weather.

Helicopters remain the major force of afforestation on Taihang. Henan plans aerial seeding over an area of 17,946 hectares on the mountain this year, the province’s largest ever annual afforestation.

Forestry officials said that as drones flew at a low height they could ensure accurate seeding. Among the total afforestation plan, 667 hectares of aerial seeding will be conducted by oil-fueled drones, each with a maximum carrying capacity of 75kg of plant seeds.

The mountain was designated as a key area for afforestation in 1986.

Nation
