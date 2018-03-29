The story appears on
Page A8
March 30, 2018
Drones used to smuggle HK phones
Police in south China’s Shenzhen said yesterday they have busted six gangs and detained 26 suspects who used drones to smuggle electronic devices from Hong Kong.
The gangs used a drone to set up a cable linking a high-rise building and hut on each side of the border and transported goods with a power-driven winch. The smugglers usually operated after midnight and the method proved efficient.
A small bag containing 10 phones could be transported across the 200-meter cable in less than two minutes. Overnight, smugglers could transport as many as 15,000 phones across the border.
By the time Shenzhen authorities caught up with the gangs on February 1, they estimated that the smuggled goods, mainly refurbished iPhones, had an accumulated worth of some 500 million yuan (US$78 million).
