Drug case cracked in Yunnan
Police have seized 129 tons of raw materials for producing drugs in Baoshan in Yunnan Province, arresting one man, authorities said yesterday.
The man, originally from Fujian Province, caught police attention earlier this month, after frequently transporting raw drugs materials abroad and involving in drug manufacturing.
On Friday, the suspect was caught in Lincang, which borders Myanmar, with 100 buckets and 26 tons of drug-making materials in his vehicle.
Police destroyed a drug-making lab involved in the case, confiscating 103 tons of raw materials.
Meanwhile, police in Fengqing County busted a drug gang, detaining five suspects and seizing 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, the provincial public security department said yesterday.
Both cases are being investigated.
Yunnan is a major front in the battle against drug crime, as it borders the notorious Golden Triangle.
