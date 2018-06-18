The story appears on
Drug dealers caught
Police in Yunnan Province said yesterday two Myanmar suspects were caught trafficking 47 kilograms of meth into China. The police in Shidian County, Baoshan City, received information in late May that drug dealers were planning to transport drugs from Myanmar into China. They intercepted a car on June 4, and found meth weighing 47kg in 61 small bags in the city of Pu’er.
