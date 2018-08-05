Advanced Search

August 6, 2018

Drug dealers nabbed

Source: Xinhua | 01:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest Yunnan Province seized two drug traffickers and confiscated about 60 kilograms of methamphetamine, the local public security department said on Saturday. Police in Lincang City intercepted a car on a highway on Wednesday morning and found three bags of methamphetamine in the trunk. A further suspect was caught in another car later on. Both the suspects tested positive for drugs.

