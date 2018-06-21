Drug suspects caught

Home » Nation

Police in Hebei Province said yesterday they have caught five people for drug trafficking, seizing 21kg of crystal methamphetamine in Yanjiao Town.

In December 2017, police in Langfang City received tips that people were selling drugs in Yanjiao, a town adjacent to Beijing. On May 4, police raided an apartment in Yanjiao and seized one suspect, surnamed Li, together with 41 bags of crystal meth found in his minibus. Five other people suspected of drug abuse were also seized in the apartment. Police later detained another four suspects involved in the drug trafficking gang.