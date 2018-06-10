The story appears on
Page A6
June 11, 2018
Drug suspects nabbed
Police in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have detained 23 people suspected of making and selling drugs, and seized over 4.5 tons of drug-making raw materials, local authorities said on Saturday.
Police in Wuzhong City in November received reports about a gang producing hydroxylamine, a raw material used in drug making.
A four-month probe led to a drug production and sales ring operating in six Chinese provinces and regions, Wuzhong police said.
