Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug suspects nabbed

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 June 11, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have detained 23 people suspected of making and selling drugs, and seized over 4.5 tons of drug-making raw materials, local authorities said on Saturday.

Police in Wuzhong City in November received reports about a gang producing hydroxylamine, a raw material used in drug making.

A four-month probe led to a drug production and sales ring operating in six Chinese provinces and regions, Wuzhong police said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿