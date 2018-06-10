Drug suspects nabbed

Home » Nation

Police in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have detained 23 people suspected of making and selling drugs, and seized over 4.5 tons of drug-making raw materials, local authorities said on Saturday.

Police in Wuzhong City in November received reports about a gang producing hydroxylamine, a raw material used in drug making.

A four-month probe led to a drug production and sales ring operating in six Chinese provinces and regions, Wuzhong police said.