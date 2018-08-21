The story appears on
Page A6
August 22, 2018
Drug traffickers seized
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested a drug trafficker and seized more than 12 kilograms of drugs, the local police said yesterday. Earlier this month, police in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture received information that someone was planning to transport a large amount of drugs across the border into China. On August 16, police caught a man allegedly carrying 12.06kg of methamphetamine and 0.76kg of heroin on a motorcycle in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture.
