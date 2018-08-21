Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug traffickers seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 22, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested a drug trafficker and seized more than 12 kilograms of drugs, the local police said yesterday. Earlier this month, police in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture received information that someone was planning to transport a large amount of drugs across the border into China. On August 16, police caught a man allegedly carrying 12.06kg of methamphetamine and 0.76kg of heroin on a motorcycle in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿