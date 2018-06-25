Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 25, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drugs destroyed

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 25, 2018 | Print Edition

Police from China and Vietnam have destroyed 152 kg of drugs at the border between the countries.

Heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy pills were among the drugs burned on Friday in Pingxiang City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the city police. These drugs were seized over the past year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿