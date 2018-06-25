The story appears on
June 25, 2018
Drugs destroyed
Police from China and Vietnam have destroyed 152 kg of drugs at the border between the countries.
Heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy pills were among the drugs burned on Friday in Pingxiang City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the city police. These drugs were seized over the past year.
