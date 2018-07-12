The story appears on
Page A6
July 13, 2018
Earliest hominin presence
Ancient tools discovered in China by archeologists suggest there may have been a hominin presence outside Africa earlier than previously thought, according to a study published in Nature on Wednesday.
A team, led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Zhu Zhaoyu, found a series of stone tools from the Early Pleistocene at Shangchen on China’s Loess Plateau. The oldest dated back 2.12 million years — 270,000 years older than the 1.85 million years old skeletal remains and tools from Dmanisi, Georgia, previously the earliest evidence of humanity outside Africa.
