Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Earliest hominin presence

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 13, 2018 | Print Edition

Ancient tools discovered in China by archeologists suggest there may have been a hominin presence outside Africa earlier than previously thought, according to a study published in Nature on Wednesday.

A team, led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Zhu Zhaoyu, found a series of stone tools from the Early Pleistocene at Shangchen on China’s Loess Plateau. The oldest dated back 2.12 million years — 270,000 years older than the 1.85 million years old skeletal remains and tools from Dmanisi, Georgia, previously the earliest evidence of humanity outside Africa.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿