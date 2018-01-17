E-bikes to be safer and faster

Home » Nation

China plans to enhance safety standards for making and using electric bikes to make them safer.

A number of features, including fire-proofing and flame retardants, are required for producing safe electric bikes, according to the draft safety standards plan for e-bikes released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The plan also lifts the speed limit of e-bikes from 20 kiometers per hour to 25kph as well as raises their weight and motor power limits. All e-bikes should be equipped with pedals to ensure they can still function in the event of motor breakdown.

China is the largest e-bike producer and seller and home to about 200 million e-bikes, with an annual production of over 30 million.

However, unregulated mass production by some unscrupulous e-bike makers has turned the vehicles into a risky transportation method, with more than 56,200 accidents involving e-bikes and 8,431 deaths reported in the past five years.