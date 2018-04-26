The story appears on
April 26, 2018
Ecology goals met
China has attained most of its environment protection goals for 2017, according to the country’s ecology and environment minister.
The country saw more cities meeting the requisite air quality standards last year, said Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie.
However, the share of good air-quality days throughout the whole year for China’s prefectural-and-above level cities and the surface water quality still fell short of target.
