Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ecology goals met

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

China has attained most of its environment protection goals for 2017, according to the country’s ecology and environment minister.

The country saw more cities meeting the requisite air quality standards last year, said Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie.

However, the share of good air-quality days throughout the whole year for China’s prefectural-and-above level cities and the surface water quality still fell short of target.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿