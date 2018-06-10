Efforts lift medical standard

Home » Nation

China has seen improved medical quality and accessibility as a result of collaboration between government, industry and society, officials have said.

“China’s management on medical quality has been gradually standardized and professionalized over the past years,” said Guo Yanhong, an official in charge of medical management with the National Health Commission.

Guo said China would continue to improve its medical quality control system and make public the control process to better protect people’s health care.

A global medical quality and accessibility ranking released by The Lancet ranked China 48th in 2016, up from 60th the year before.