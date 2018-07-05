Employers of disabled get stimulus

Home » Nation

The Beijing municipal government has increased subsidies for employers of disabled people to encourage employment of disadvantaged groups.

Beginning this month, employers of disabled people in Beijing will receive annual subsidies up to eight times the amount of the capital’s minimum wage, a 140-percent hike.

“The subsidy for each disabled person we employ has been raised from 7,000 yuan (US$1,700) to 16,000 yuan. This will benefit 50 of our staff,” said Guo Dapeng, general manager of a medical technology firm.

The subsidies can be used for income, welfare, social security, insurance, vocational training for the disabled, as well as improving wheelchair accessible facilities in the workplace.

“The new policy lessens the burden on employers of disabled people and will raise their willingness to hire more of them,” said Wang Yuenan, of the Beijing Disabled Persons’ Federation.

As of May this year, Beijing had 188,600 registered disabled people of working age, with 58,300 of them unemployed.