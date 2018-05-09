The story appears on
Page A2
May 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-Chongqing Party chief jailed for life
SUN Zhengcai, former Party secretary of Chongqing, has been sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes of over 170 million yuan (US$26.7 million).
The sentence was announced yesterday by Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court.
He was deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal property was confiscated. His illegal gains and the relevant yields they generated will be retrieved, the court said.
Sun is also a former member of the Political Bureau of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Committee.
The court found that from 2002 to 2017, Sun had taken advantage of various posts to provide help for certain units and individuals in project bidding, project approval, enterprise operation and personnel promotion and arrangement, and accepted money and property worth over 170 million yuan.
During that period, his posts included Party chief of Shunyi District in Beijing, Standing Committee member and secretary-general of the CPC Beijing Committee, minister of agriculture, Party secretary of Jilin Province, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and Party secretary of Chongqing.
The court said Sun should have set an example in observing the law. However, by accepting “extremely huge amounts of bribes,” Sun had seriously undermined the work of state organs, violated integrity rules for state officials and tarnished the reputation of state officials.
However, the court noted that most of the bribes involved were “taken directly by certain affiliated persons,” and that Sun had confessed to his wrongdoings, showed repentance and been cooperative in returning illegal gains. All the illegal gains involved have been retrieved.
The court said the sentence was handed down with consideration of the above-mentioned facts.
Sun said he would not appeal.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.