Ex-Chongqing Party chief jailed for life

Home » Nation

SUN Zhengcai, former Party secretary of Chongqing, has been sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes of over 170 million yuan (US$26.7 million).

The sentence was announced yesterday by Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court.

He was deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal property was confiscated. His illegal gains and the relevant yields they generated will be retrieved, the court said.

Sun is also a former member of the Political Bureau of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The court found that from 2002 to 2017, Sun had taken advantage of various posts to provide help for certain units and individuals in project bidding, project approval, enterprise operation and personnel promotion and arrangement, and accepted money and property worth over 170 million yuan.

During that period, his posts included Party chief of Shunyi District in Beijing, Standing Committee member and secretary-general of the CPC Beijing Committee, minister of agriculture, Party secretary of Jilin Province, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and Party secretary of Chongqing.

The court said Sun should have set an example in observing the law. However, by accepting “extremely huge amounts of bribes,” Sun had seriously undermined the work of state organs, violated integrity rules for state officials and tarnished the reputation of state officials.

However, the court noted that most of the bribes involved were “taken directly by certain affiliated persons,” and that Sun had confessed to his wrongdoings, showed repentance and been cooperative in returning illegal gains. All the illegal gains involved have been retrieved.

The court said the sentence was handed down with consideration of the above-mentioned facts.

Sun said he would not appeal.