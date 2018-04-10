The story appears on
Page A3
April 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-UN leader elected chairman of BFA
FORMER United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon yesterday was elected chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, replacing Yasuo Fukuda, the former Japanese prime minister.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong was appointed BFA secretary-general, which was announced after the meeting of the newly elected BFA board.
Former central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan was designated as China’s chief representative to BFA. According to the BFA’s charter, Zhou is an ex officio member of the board and vice chairman of the BFA.
Of the 19-member BFA board, 12 are newly elected, including Ban, Zhou and Li. Other new directors are former senior officials, business leaders or other eminent people from Asia and around the world.
Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.
This year’s four-day BFA conference, which runs until tomorrow, has the theme entitled An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.
The conference is held in Boao, in south China’s Hainan Province.
