January 10, 2018
Ex-army chief in the dock
A former chief of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s joint staff department was referred to military prosecutors on suspicion of bribery yesterday, making him the latest high-ranking target of China’s campaign against corruption in the armed forces.
Fang Fenghui’s case has been transferred to the PLA’s prosecution body, Xinhua news agency said. He was suspected of both giving and taking bribes, a common route for corrupted officials to gaining promotion and potentially amassing enormous riches.
Fang, 67, dropped out of public view last autumn, leading to speculation he was under investigation.
Fang was replaced as chief of the Joint Staff Department of the PLA in August.
He was subsequently replaced as a member of the Central Military Commission at the Party’s national congress in October.
China’s military has been an important focus of President Xi Jinping’s battle to stamp out corruption.
