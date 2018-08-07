Advanced Search

August 8, 2018

Ex-disciplinary inspector pleads guilty

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 8, 2018 | Print Edition

A former senior disciplinary inspector went on trial at the No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing yesterday.

Zhang Huawei was a senior member of the disciplinary inspection team of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, prosecutors said.

He allegedly took advantage of his position and used other officials to assist certain organizations and individuals in business operations, real estate deals, personal promotion, and graft investigation.

Zhang was charged with accepting property worth more than 32.84 million yuan (US$4.8 million) personally and through his wife from 2006 to 2014.

The prosecutors, defendant, and his lawyers cross-examined evidence and gave their own full accounts, according to a court statement.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in court.

Zhang’s family, legislators, political advisers, media and members of the public attended the trial. The court will announce the verdict at a later date.

Nation
