Ex-official in the dock over ‘evil teachings’

a former official who was “obsessed with divination” for corruption China will face prosecution, the top graft-buster said yesterday, in the latest warning to Party members and officials not to engage superstitious activities.

Wu Dehua, who worked in the southwestern city of Chongqing’s Yubei District, was expelled from the Party and handed over to legal authorities after a probe found serious discipline violations, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website.

Wu’s transgressions included being “obsessed with divination and fortune telling” and trying to create his own “fallacious and evil teachings,” it said.

He was also accused of taking bribes, spreading political rumors, exchanging power for money and money for sex, and collecting “reactionary magazines.”

China officially guarantees freedom of religion for major belief systems, but Party members are meant to be atheists and are especially banned from participating in superstitious practices like visiting soothsayers.