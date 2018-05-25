Ex-official of Gansu stands trial

Home » Nation

Yu Haiyan, former vice governor of northwest China’s Gansu Province, stood trial for bribery yesterday at the First Intermediate People’s Court of the southwestern Chongqing City.

According to the indictment, between 1998 and 2016, Yu took advantage of various posts to seek benefit from product sales, project contracts, real estate development and personnel reshuffle and promotions during deals with some units and individuals.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth more than 65.6 million yuan (US$10.3 million) either by himself or through his wife, Li Yanhua, the indictment said.

Yu gave his final statement in court, pleaded guilty and expressed regret. A ruling is expected at a later date.