July 27, 2018
Ex-provincial FDA head charged
A PROCURATORATE in northeast China’s Jilin Province yesterday initiated a public prosecution against Cui Honghai, former head of the provincial food and drug administration, on charges of taking bribes.
According to the procuratorate of Changchun, the provincial capital, Cui allegedly took advantage of his position to help others gain profits and take bribes.
He was the former secretary of leading Party members group and director of Jilin Food and Drug Administration.
