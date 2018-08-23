Extra-curricular classes

Advanced Search

August 23, 2018

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 23, 2018 | Print Edition

China will strengthen regulation of institutions providing extracurricular classes or off-campus training, according to a recent State Council General Office guideline. Education departments at provincial-levels should ensure that local extracurricular institutions give classes in fixed locations with qualified teachers, it said.

