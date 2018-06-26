Fake FIFA products

Home » Nation

Customs in Ningbo in Zhejiang Province said on Monday they seized 1,800 counterfeit soccer uniforms labeled FIFA as well as 14,844 pairs of sneakers with labels of adidas and Nike who are FIFA’s commercial sponsors. Customs have contacted FIFA for verification of the counterfeit products.

Customs in Yiwu City, also in Zhejiang, seized some 288 counterfeit match balls. The balls had no brand, but were printed with patterns that resembled the official match ball for the World Cup and pictures of World Cup trophies and signs reading “Russia 2018.” Yiwu is known as the “world supermarket” for its wholesale goods.