June 25, 2018
Fake Nike shoes
Customs in Yunnan Province have seized more than 400 pairs of fake Nike shoes.
Customs in the provincial capital Kunming found the shoes when a Vietnamese was carrying them across the border. Over 1,000 items were seized in three cases, which also include bags, watches, belts, glasses and fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes and Prada shoes.
