Fake beauty products
Police in east China’s Jiangsu Province arrested 34 people suspected of manufacturing and selling fake beauty injections.
The suspects were arrested in two operations, and fake products and materials worth over 38 million yuan (US$6 million) were seized, Zhenjiang police said yesterday. The products include 2,800 fake botox injections, as well as 11,500 fake injections of hyaluronic acid, lipodissolve, and other substances. Botox is a type of nerve blocker often commercially advertised to reduce wrinkles but it can only be used in qualified beauty parlors, police said.
