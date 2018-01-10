Fake liquor destroyed by police

Home » Nation

Police in Guizhou Province have destroyed 7,488 bottles of fake Moutai, a famous Chinese liquor brand, the public security bureau of Tongzi County said yesterday.

Police seized some fake Moutai in a local township in March 2016. Following on the leads, they raided several fake Moutai workshops in Beijing, Chongqing, Zhejiang, Hunan and Guizhou’s Guiyang and Renhuai, seizing 3.7 tons of fake Moutai during the course of last year.

Moutai is a sorghum-based spirit produced by Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and is China’s top brand of baijiu (clear spirit). The retail price of a 500ml bottle of 53% Feitian Moutai, its flagship product, is currently 1,499 yuan (US$231). Due to short supply, some retailers charge even higher prices, prompting some to produce counterfeit Moutai for hefty illegal profits.