Fanjingshan visitors limited

Mount Fanjingshan, in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, has been required to limit visitor numbers to protect China’s newest entry on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

According to a plan approved by the provincial government, the mountain has been limited to no more than 23,480 visitors per day. Logging, quarrying, and construction projects, other than for the purpose of environmental protection, are also banned. Covering 70 square kilometers, Mount Fanjingshan was inscribed onto the World Heritage List earlier this month.