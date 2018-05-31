Advanced Search

May 31, 2018

Farmer digs up 3 WWII bombs in field

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 31, 2018 | Print Edition

Three bombs left by the Japanese invaders during World War II were unearthed by a farmer from his vegetable field in northeast Heilongjiang Province.

Liu Chengyuan lives in Hulin City along the China-Russia border in Heilongjiang. He grows spinach, eggplant and beans on a small patch of land.

“I was not scared when I found the bombs. I picked one up 30 years ago when I was swimming with my friend in the Wusuli River. We did not know what to do with it. We sold it to a waste collection station, which I now know was not the safe way to dispose of it,” he said.

Liu handed over the bombs to the museum of the Hutou Fortress Relics of Japanese Aggression Against China.

Zhang Shanlin, a museum official, said that over 200,000 Japanese soldiers were stationed in Hulin before 1943. A lot of ammunition and military tools remained after the war.

