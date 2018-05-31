The story appears on
Page A6
May 31, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Farmer digs up 3 WWII bombs in field
Three bombs left by the Japanese invaders during World War II were unearthed by a farmer from his vegetable field in northeast Heilongjiang Province.
Liu Chengyuan lives in Hulin City along the China-Russia border in Heilongjiang. He grows spinach, eggplant and beans on a small patch of land.
“I was not scared when I found the bombs. I picked one up 30 years ago when I was swimming with my friend in the Wusuli River. We did not know what to do with it. We sold it to a waste collection station, which I now know was not the safe way to dispose of it,” he said.
Liu handed over the bombs to the museum of the Hutou Fortress Relics of Japanese Aggression Against China.
Zhang Shanlin, a museum official, said that over 200,000 Japanese soldiers were stationed in Hulin before 1943. A lot of ammunition and military tools remained after the war.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.