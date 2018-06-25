Farmer finds Han Dynasty bronze pot

Home » Nation

A Chinese farmer has found a Han Dynasty (206 BC to AD 220) bronze liquor vessel at a building site in Hunan Province.

Tian Maokun made the discovery in early March when working on a road construction project in Liye Township, Longshan County, where a large amount of Qin dynasty (221 BC to 206 BC) wooden slips of imperial documents and orders were found in 2002.

Tian said he found the vessel at a construction site. After removing the mud and he found a metal vessel.

Tian said he realized its value after he mentioned the discovery to his cousin Tian Maohong, a middle school teacher.

The Longshan county cultural relics bureau concluded that it was made in the Han Dynasty.

“The bronze vessel has an unsophisticated pattern, but its shape is lively with a solid body. It may have been used to warm liquor,” said Liu Xiang, a staff with the bureau.

Judging from the terrain of the site, Liu said it is probably the location of an underground cellar in ancient times. The bureau will try to determine the range of the site and organize an excavation to find more relics.