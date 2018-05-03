Faster trains thanks to materials for rockets

Home » Nation

rocket science is helping to make high-speed trains lighter and faster.

Chinese scientists and engineers have designed train components made of carbon fiber composite material, the same material used in rockets.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology has used the material to make the skirt plates of the trains. Skirt plates are large structures that reduce drag and protect the trains’ internal equipment.

According to the academy’s Gu Chunhui, skirt plates made of the composite material make the trains lighter and faster.

Currently most of the skirt plates are made of metal. Although they can meet performance requirements, they are heavy and not conducive to speed.

Only a few countries manufacture the material, which has been widely used in Long March rockets, Gu said.

Skirt plates made of the material are expected to be produced in small quantities by the end of 2018, and the material will be applied to more components thereafter, according to the academy.