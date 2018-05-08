Advanced Search

May 8, 2018

Fatal bus crash

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

ONE person was killed and at least 10 injured in a bus crash in east Zhejiang Province yesterday, according to local authorities, when a bus crashed into a dump truck in Pingshui Town in Shaoxing City.

One person died at the scene, and the injured included three in critical condition. An investigation is under way.

 

﻿

 

﻿